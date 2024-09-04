How to get the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game lens on Snapchat

Snapchat has partnered with Harry Potter and has released several new filters, one of which allows users to play a version of the new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game in the app for free.

On September 1, also known as “Back to Hogwarts Day” in the Harry Potter world, Snapchat released five new filters and lenses in partnership with Harry Potter as a way to both celebrate the new Hogwarts school year, but also the release of the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions game.

While the other lenses focused on a “Back to Hogwarts” theme, including the sorting hat and the Hogwarts Express, one lens stood out as it was a simplified version of Quidditch Champions, where users can pick their team, broom, and team position before heading onto the broom to play.

How to find the Quidditch Champions game lens on Snapchat

If you want to try out the Snapchat game lens for yourself, you can do so by following these simple steps.

The game lets you pick a team, team position, and broom.

Open the Snapchat app. In camera mode, press the looking glass in the bottom right corner. Search for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Lens, or click here to access the lens. When in the lens, you get the option to pick your house or national team, your position on the team, and your broom. You then need to switch to the rear camera to start playing the game. Then just follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

Each position provides a slightly different gameplay, so make sure to try out all the different possibilities to find your favorite.

If you want more of the Quidditch gameplay, check out our coverage of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, including our guide on all the different playable characters in the game and how to earn Winged Keys.