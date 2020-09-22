How to get the anime filter on TikTok

The anime filter is becoming super popular on TikTok, with many people using it to see how they would look as an anime character — but how do you actually do it?

Anime is a Japanese style of film or TV animation, popularized the world over by shows such as My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan, among others.

With the ever-growing popularity of anime, fans have discovered a way to make anime versions of themselves, and it’s fast becoming a popular trend on TikTok. Here’s how you can do it too, to see how you would look in the style of your favourite anime shows.

How to use the anime filter on TikTok

It’s not difficult to find the anime filter and use it on TikTok, but it does require you to do some work outside of the app and bring it over.

Here’s what you’ve got to do if you want to make a TikTok using the popular anime filter:

Open Snapchat (create an account if you haven’t already).

Search ‘Anime Style’ in the Filters search bar.

Select the Anime Style filter. If you can’t find it, click this link on your smartphone.

Press ‘Unlock for 48 hours’.

Film however many videos you like using the Anime filter.

Save them to your Camera Roll.

Upload the video(s) to TikTok.

Obviously, while TikTok itself has such a huge range of filters, some of them can only be located — at least until new ones are made — in external apps.

For example, the ‘Where is your Soulmate?’ TikTok trend earlier in 2020 used a filter that could only be found on Instagram. But this only means that TikTok users have even more options when creating content for the app.

How long this anime filter trend sticks around on TikTok remains to be seen, so you might want to get your videos recorded and start storing them in your drafts before it’s too late.