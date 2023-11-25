How to get the AI Grinch Filter on TikTok

With the holiday season right around the corner, an AI Grinch Filter has been making the rounds on TikTok. If you’d like to try it for yourself, here’s how to do it.

TikTok has emerged as a platform where users can showcase their creativity and engage with fun and entertaining filters and effects, which often go on to spark viral trends.

One of the latest effects to blow up on the app is the AI Grinch Filter. This filter allows users to transform themselves into the iconic Dr. Seuss character, known for his green skin and distinctive wild hair.

The new effect has already been used over 225,000 times, and it’s spawned a hilarious trend which involves dancing along to Gunna’s song FukUMean with the filter on.

It’s a perfect addition to the festive season, allowing users to embrace their inner Grinch and spread some holiday cheer with their creative videos. If you want to get the AI Grinch Filter and join the ranks of TikTokers paying homage to the famous character from Whoville, here’s how to do it.

How to use the AI Grinch Filter on TikTok

The AI Grinch Filter is available right from the TikTok app, so accessing and using it is easy. Just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. Search ‘Grinch.’ Select the filter called ‘Grinch by manuborrero.’ Press ‘Use this effect.’ Hold your phone so your face is on camera, and the filter should apply automatically.

