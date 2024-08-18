How to get rid of a Public Profile on Snapchat

A Snapchat Public Profile broadens your reach to the entire community, going beyond just your friends. However, if you decide you no longer want it, you can delete it.

Public Profiles on Snapchat are made to help users 18 and older increase their visibility, and expand their reach on the app beyond just their friends and personal network. They offer features like showcasing Stories, Lenses, and even tracking your Follower Count.

However, if you’ve created a Public Profile and feel that the increased visibility isn’t something you want or need anymore, you can easily delete it on the platform.

How to delete your Public Profile on Snapchat

To delete your Public Profile on Snapchat, just follow these easy steps:

Open the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Enter the username and password for the account with the Public Profile you want to delete. Go to your profile by tapping on your Bitmoji or the circle icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Click on the ‘My Public Profile’ option. This section will show all the content and features available through your Public Profile. Tap on Settings to access your profile settings. Scroll to the bottom and select ‘Delete Public Profile.’ Confirm your decision when prompted.

It’s important to remember that once you delete your Public Profile, you’ll lose access to all the benefits it offers, including increased discoverability, the ability to showcase your content more prominently, and access to audience growth tools.

However, your Snapchat account itself will remain intact, and you can still enjoy all the regular features of Snapchat without a Public Profile.

