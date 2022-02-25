How to get NELK Boys’ Full Send Metacard NFT

The NELK Boys are one of the most popular collectives on the internet, with their partying and prank videos pulling in millions of fans across the globe — and their Full Send Metacard NFT has proven a huge hit with their viewers. Here’s how you can get one.

The Full Send Metacard NFT was an instant success for the NELK Boys and the Full Send brand. With 10,000 Metacards available, they sold out in minutes, totaling revenue of approximately $23m based on the Ethereum prices at the time.

While their collection sold out, as with most NFTs, you can still buy a Metacard on the secondary market.

Here’s how you can pick one up, as well as what you can use the NFT for.

How to get NELK Metacard NFT & costs

NELK’s Full Send Metacard was nigh-on impossible to get at launch for most as it sold out so quickly, which means you’ll have to buy one from someone else.

Fortunately, there are many Metacards listed on the popular NFT marketplace OpenSea.

You won’t be able to buy the NELK Metacard NFT at its original price of 0.08 ETH (~$217 at the time of writing), though. The floor price of the Full Send Metacard is at 1.19 ETH (~$3230), and that’s not including the gas fees associated with making purchases using Ethereum.

Full Send Metacard NFT uses

Going into this project, the NELK Boys didn’t want to just make a generic profile picture-type NFT and instead wanted to create something that would provide value to their fans — as explained in the video above.

In their description on OpenSea, they say of the NFT: “As a company, the FULL SEND goal is to launch more FULL SEND branded ventures, which include lounges, gyms, festivals, casinos, restaurants, and more. FULL SEND is going international.

“Owning a FULL SEND METACARD allows you to get in early on what is the beginning of a long journey for the FULL SEND brand.”