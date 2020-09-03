How to get huge discounts on Twitch subs with SUBtember event

Rejoice Twitch viewers, SUBtember is back for the fourth consecutive year, bringing some major discounts to subscriptions to allow you to support your favorite creators for less.

SUBtember kicked off back in 2017 with half-price subscriptions, while in 2018 viewers could continue any gifted subscription for just 20% of the normal fee, offering huge discounts.

Advertisement

After teaming up with Subway in 2019 to once again offer 50% off subscriptions, SUBtember is back for its fourth run in conjunction with Capital One, offering more major discounts than cover up to half a year's worth of support for your chosen content creators.

Starting from September 1 and running all the way through to September 30, Twitch viewers can receive up to 30% off their subscriptions to streamers on the platforms, including discounts across all tiers.

Advertisement

These discounts mean you'll receive 20% off your monthly subscription, 25% off if you choose to subscribe for three months, and a whopping 30% off for a six month option, meaning you only pay for four months during that half-a-year-period.

20% off the first month of new recurring 1-month subscriptions. ($3.99 instead of $4.99)

the first month of new recurring 1-month subscriptions. ($3.99 instead of $4.99) 25% off the first 3 months of new recurring 3-month subscriptions. ($11.22 instead of $14.97)

the first 3 months of new recurring 3-month subscriptions. ($11.22 instead of $14.97) 30% off the first 6 months of new recurring 6-month subscriptions. ($20.95 instead of $29.94)

Even better, Twitch has confirmed that "streamers will continue to receive the full value of a subscription, and there's no limit on the number of channels you can subscribe to using the SUBtember promotion," meaning you can support more of your favorite streamers for even less should you choose to do so.

To get the discounts, simply log into your Twitch account and click Subscribe on your streamer of choice's channel pages. You can also go to subs.twitch.tv on mobile to access the offer.