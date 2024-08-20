How to get ChatGPT to roast your Instagram feed in new trend

A new trend is going viral on Instagram, which includes users taking screenshots of their feeds and then asking ChatGPT to roast their feeds, and the results are hilariously accurate.

If you haven’t seen it yet, there is a trend that gets everyone’s favorite AI robot, ChatGPT, to roast any Instagram feed you want.

ChatGPT can be kind of temperamental when trying to find the right service you need for it, so here’s a guide to getting ChatGPT to roast your Instagram.

The latest Instagram trend is to ask ChatGPT to roast your feed, and the results are hilarious.

How to do the Instagram feed roast trend with ChatGPT

If you want ChatGPT to roast your Instagram, and also give you feedback on how to make it better, simply do as follows:

Open ChatGPT and log in, or create an account if you don’t have one Go to the Insta Guru section of ChatGPT Attach screenshots of your Instagram feed. Try to include both the bio and photos of your feed, you can add several photos at once to get a more accurate roasting. Tell it to “roast my feed in one paragraph” and send all the screenshots with the message. It will then take a second to give you a suitable roasting, while also giving not-so-subtle hints as to how to make your feed better. If you don’t feel like it was mean enough, you can just tell it to “be meaner” and it will give you a new, more mean roast. Just a warning though, it doesn’t hold back.

Several people have taken to X to share their roasts, and the results hilariously vary from either being compliments hidden as roasts or completely putting the users in their place.

Some results have included “a bad breakup between Tumblr and Instagram – except they both lost the fight” and “‘beefcake sensation’ with a dash of Tokyo wanderlust.”

This is not the only trend that has taken over social media lately. Over on TikTok, users are going crazy for something they call dopamine menus.