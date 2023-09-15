How to get an $0.85 Blizzard at Dairy Queen this September

To celebrate the 1995 invention of the Blizzard, Dairy Queen is offering $0.85 ice cream Blizzards for two weeks this September. — but how does one attain the frosty treat?

Sweet treats in the sunshine are one of summer’s greatest occasions. From salt water taffy on the East Coast to a cold ice cream cone on a hot day, treating oneself to such indulgences from June until September just feels right.

Luckily, for those who enjoy ice cream in the summertime, they’ll be able to buy a small Dairy Queen Blizzard for just $0.85 — that’s right, below a dollar!

What’s more, Dairy Queen has already added their fall flavors to their menu, giving their customers even more reason to give their $0.85 Blizzards a try.

What is a Dairy Queen Blizzard?

A Dairy Queen Blizzard is a blend of soft-serve ice cream (vanilla, twist, or chocolate) with toppings of choice. It is then served with the iconic red spoon. Sometimes, customers even get to see their Blizzard flipped upside down to show that nothing falls out.

Steps on how to get a Dairy Queen Blizzard for $0.85

This year isn’t the first time Dairy Queen has offered $0.85 Blizzards to customers, as the deal is a recurring one from years prior to celebrate the 1985 invention of the Blizzard itself.

Though going to Dairy Queen and ordering a small Blizzard might be the presumed way to get the $0.85 deal, rules do apply.

So how does one acquire a Blizzard for under one dollar? Well, it’s quite simple — here are the steps to enjoy the Dairy Queen deal.

Download the DQ app on your mobile device Sign up for DQ Rewards The $0.85 Blizzard deal may take up to 24 hours to load on the app Only one small $0.85 Blizzard per customer Enjoy!

When can I get a Dairy Queen Blizzard for $0.85?

The deal began on September 11 and will continue until September 24.

Though it would be an ice cream lover’s dream to be able to get multiple Blizzards from Dairy Queen for under one dollar the entire year, there is only a two-week period when customers may enjoy the deal.

Only one small Blizzard of any flavor is offered to each customer who signs up for DQ rewards on the mobile app.

What kind of Blizzard flavors does Dairy Queen offer?

Dairy Queen allows customers to pick and choose any of their toppings and syrups like cookie dough, candy pieces, chocolate or caramel syrup, and more. However, there is also a menu of Blizzard flavors that customers can pick from. That of which includes —

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Turtle Pecan Cluster

Choco Brownie Extreme

Oreo Cookie

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Butterfinger

Heath Bar

Snickers

M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candy

Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter

Royal New York Cheesecake

Royal Ultimate Choco Brownie

There is also a sweet selection of limited-time Blizzard flavors to enliven the fall tastebuds. Limited time options include —

