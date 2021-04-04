How to get a Pro Account on TikTok - Dexerto

Switching to a Pro Account on TikTok allows users to have a better insight into how their videos are performing, with additional analytics to help make tracking a video’s progress a lot easier.

Even back when TikTok was Musical.ly, the app had several huge stars that built careers out of the platform. Ever since their rebrand, the app has only continued to rise in popularity, and that has meant plenty more stars becoming globally recognized as a result.

The potential for success on the platform has led to many people joining the app with the intention of sharing their content and growing their follower base, but it’s not always easy to track your progress with a regular account.

But fortunately, TikTok has a feature that allows users to switch over to a ‘Pro Account’ to make content creation a lot simpler.

What is a Pro Account on TikTok?

A Pro Account allows you to access a wide range of analytics that make it a lot easier to see how your videos are performing on the app, compared to the standard stats that are available with a base account.

Users are able to see graphs that track their views over time, trending videos, along with your audience reach and traffic source types.

These details mean creators can adjust the way they are creating and uploading their videos to suit their audience and gain a bigger presence on the platform.

How to get TikTok Pro account

Any user is able to turn their TikTok account into a Pro Account for free, and the process is simple.

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Me’ tab Click the three dots at the top of the screen to access settings. Tap ‘Manage account’ and then ‘Switch to Pro Account.’ Choose between either Creator or Business account and fill in the required information. Click ‘Done.’

Switching to a Pro Account is surprisingly simple, but making that change could be hugely useful when it comes to analyzing your own performance on TikTok. Due to the fact that these extra analytics and insights are available to all users, it makes growing your account even easier.