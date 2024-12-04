How to fix the ‘Instagram post could not be shared’ error

A number of users are getting the ‘your Instagram post could not be shared’ error after trying to post on the app. Here’s how to fix it.

Encountering the ‘your Instagram post could not be shared’ error can be frustrating for users of the popular social media platform. This issue arises when Instagram is unable to process the content you’re trying to upload, and it can affect posts, stories, and videos.

There are various reasons why you might receive this message, such as a poor internet connection, your post not complying with Instagram’s guidelines, or using an outdated version of the app. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to resolve the problem.

Steps to fix the ‘Instagram could not be shared’ error

Since the exact cause of this error can vary, there isn’t a single guaranteed solution. However, you can try these troubleshooting steps to fix the issue:

Check your internet connection — Ensure you’re connected to a stable network. Switch between Wi-Fi and cellular data to see if one works better. Update the Instagram app — Make sure you’re running the latest version of Instagram, as updates often fix bugs and compatibility issues. Clear cache — Clearing the cache of your Instagram account can help resolve various issues Review Instagram’s content guidelines — Verify that your post complies with Instagram’s rules to avoid rejection. Resize or reformat your image — You can use Instagram-supported dimensions and file types to ensure compatibility. Restart your device — A simple restart can clear temporary glitches affecting app performance. Uninstall and reinstall Instagram — Reinstalling can help fix app-level bugs. Check for Instagram outages — Visit websites like DownDetector to confirm if the issue is platform-wide.

In some cases, the problem may be on Instagram’s end, meaning you’ll need to wait for them to fix it. If the issue persists despite trying these solutions, you can report the problem directly to Instagram.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides, including how to link your Instagram account to TikTok and how to hide likes on Instagram