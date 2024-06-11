How to enter Prime Hydration’s $1 million treasure hunt

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has officially launched its “ultimate quench quest.” So, here’s how to join the global treasure hunt.

“The Hunt for Hydration” has arrived, with $1 million up for grabs as Paul and KSI celebrate their “biggest launch ever.”

Now, buyers can scour the “treasureverse” for map pieces using the new Prime X flavor to enter the running for the “ultimate” prize.

Want to test your luck and try to win yourself a whopping $1 million? Here is how to join the global quest for Prime X.

How to compete in Prime’s global treasure hunt for $1 million

As per Prime’s official X post (formerly Twitter) announcing the competition, here are the steps you need to join the $1 million treasure hunt:

To join the comp, look for Prime Hydration’s new X flavor in select stores. Scan the QR code found on the bottle, or alternatively go to Prime’s official website. Create a free account and sign up to “join the hunt”. This will involve entering your date of birth to prove you are over 16 years of age. Unlock 12 “unique pieces” of the treasure map by finding 12 “unique bottles” of Prime X. Each Prime X includes two “key elements” needed to complete the hunt: a “physical map piece” that can be found printed underneath the label, as well as a 12-digit code found under the cap of each bottle that can be scanned or entered manually to build your virtual map. Be sure to save every physical cap and label you collect as you will be required to send through all pieces after completing your map to win the $1 million grand prize. Codes will also earn points that can be redeemed for Prime merch.

While the official X post does state that no purchase is “necessary”, this refers to signing up rather than competing. After all, opening bottles of Prime to access the code under the cap or snag a physical map piece before putting them back in store is likely to get you in some trouble if caught.

The competition runs from June 10 to August 1, giving you just under two months to find all limited-edition Prime X bottles and complete your map. The winner will be announced on August 12.