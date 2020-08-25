Content creators across the globe have got the chance to score themselves a spot in FaZe Clan with the FaZe5 Challenge. Here’s what you need to need to know about getting involved.

Ever since starting out life as a sniping clan, FaZe Clan have become one of, if not the, premier collectives for content creators. Their roots are in Call of Duy but they span out to everything – vlogs, streams, and even movies in the future.

For some creators, getting to noticed by FaZe is a dream in itself, while getting the chance to be a part of the collective is an even more distant fantasy.

However, FaZe are giving everyone a chance to be a part of their 2020 Recruitment Challenge, and you don’t need to do anything crazy to get involved.

How to enter FaZe's #FaZe5 recruitment challenge

In what they’re, again, calling #FaZe5, the group have five spots up for grabs in their recruitment challenge and you don’t even need to perform a death-defying stunt or make a jaw-dropping Warzone montage to capture their attention.

All you have to do is head to the FaZe5 website, fill in your details, and hope that you can impress the group to earn yourself a spot.

There are no restrictions on who can apply, apart from the fact that you have to be over the age of 13, but you having some social media accounts – including Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok – might give you a leg up on the competition.

Head to Fazeclan.com/faze5 Fill in your details Click submit Pray that you are chosen out of the entrants

Sign-up for FaZe Clan's 2020 Recruitment Challenge is officially OPEN.



When all's said & done, 5 people who try out will join FaZe... will it be you? #FAZE5https://t.co/NxrCsrJvpI pic.twitter.com/fOvNgDxfAP — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 24, 2020

Aside from the sign-up form, there are no other details about what is happening, so it seems likely that once the sign up period is closed, successful applicants will receive an email about what the next steps are.

The majority of these five spots might just end up going to already established creators, but you can’t win if you don’t take part – so you may as well at least try.