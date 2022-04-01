How to do TikTok’s viral distance map trend

TikTokers are sharing the distance between themselves and their long-distance partner or best friend in a map trend that’s going viral on the app — here’s how to try it for yourself.

The best place to find the latest trends as they happen is TikTok, which in the last couple of years has become the center of viral content online.

People love trying out anything from popular sounds, to bizarre recipes, and are always looking for new trends to jump on and make videos about.

The distance map trend is the latest viral phenomenon to sweep the platform, and it’s got long-distance couples and best friends sharing just how far away they are from each other, using an app called TravelBoast that allows them to map the distance between them using a little vehicle.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Some users are pairing the video of their map with the song ‘Paradise’ by Coldplay just to make it that bit more emotional, whereas others are just experimenting with some of the most interesting routes they can think of. People are garnering thousands of likes and views for their results.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

If you want to try out the trend for yourself, here’s how to do it.

How to do the distance map trend on TikTok

If you want to do the popular version of this trend where there’s a little vehicle driving along your map, then you will have to download the app ‘TravelBoast.’

Once you have the app on your phone, do as follows to complete the trend:

Advertisement

Open TravelBoast. Click ‘Start point’ in the top left corner, and type in your starting location. Then, click on ‘Destination’ in the top right corner, and enter your second location. Tap on the orange line and drag it to create a new dot, which allows you to create bends in your route (this helps you to make your route more realistic.) To change your vehicle, press and hold the car logo at your starting point, and select the vehicle you want from the menu. Click the back button when you’ve decided. Once you’ve mapped your route, press the play button at the bottom of the screen. Wait for the app to generate your video. Once the app has created your video, press ‘Save video to camera roll.’

When you’ve got your video, you can upload it to TikTok like a normal video, and add anything you would like to, from additional clips of you and your partner, to an emotional song or cute sticker.

Users have been loving this adorable trend, and several people have gone viral with their own videos participating in it.