How to do TikTok’s viral 15 minute test - Dexerto

With Halloween out of the way, TikTok trends have taken a slightly different turn in November, as users take a ’15 minutes 4 me’ mental health test and share their personalized results.

TikTok is always full of strange trends, bizarre dances and funny content, but now it seems users are trying to spread awareness and have a more positive discussion around mental health issues.

In recent years, the conversation around mental health has evolved tenfold, with those who suffer able to be far more open about their struggles and the general understanding of the issue developing incredibly well.

Part of that can be credited to the rise of social media. While many can attribute social media to mental health issues, especially with the rise in cyberbullying and exposure to so many different things online, it’s also helped generate so much more discussion than ever before, helping normalize mental health issues and allow people to seek help.

TikTok is no different, with creators sharing information about themselves to their followers and opening the floor to conversation such as these, and that’s only been amplified by the new #15minutes4me test becoming massively popular on the platform.

However, the 15 minute test isn’t actually available on TikTok itself. Here’s what you have to do to take the test — which shows scales for stress, anxiety and depression — and share it with your friends and followers on TikTok:

Head over to 15minutes4me.com on your browser. Click ‘Free Test’. Answer 26 questions that ask about how you may or may not have felt in the past week, with multiple options for you to select what most accurately describes your feelings. You’ll be provided three scales, like the screenshot below, showing roughly how much you’re experiencing depression, anxiety and stress. If you wish to share it on TikTok, simply grab your own screenshot and post it on the app.

That’s really all there is to it. It’s worth noting that this is in no way an official diagnosis of any mental health problems, and should not be treated as a substitute for visiting a doctor, especially if you feel like you’re suffering from any of the above issues.

The #15minutes4me hashtag on TikTok has already racked up over 1.2m views, with people sharing their results and discussing with others, offering a helping hand or someone to talk to to help each other out.

If you do think you’re suffering from any mental health problems, you should absolutely try talking to someone, be it a friend, partner, family or a doctor, but this test might be a good start to better help explain how you’re feeling to people who might not understand.