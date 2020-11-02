 How to do TikTok’s viral 15 minute test - Dexerto
How to do TikTok’s viral 15 minute test

Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:47

by Jacob Hale
TikTok 15minutes4me mental health test
Unsplash: Jude Beck, Solen Feyissa

With Halloween out of the way, TikTok trends have taken a slightly different turn in November, as users take a ’15 minutes 4 me’ mental health test and share their personalized results.

TikTok is always full of strange trends, bizarre dances and funny content, but now it seems users are trying to spread awareness and have a more positive discussion around mental health issues.

In recent years, the conversation around mental health has evolved tenfold, with those who suffer able to be far more open about their struggles and the general understanding of the issue developing incredibly well.

Part of that can be credited to the rise of social media. While many can attribute social media to mental health issues, especially with the rise in cyberbullying and exposure to so many different things online, it’s also helped generate so much more discussion than ever before, helping normalize mental health issues and allow people to seek help.

TikTok app logo
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa
TikTok users are spreading awareness and talking about their mental health struggles with 15minutes4me.

TikTok is no different, with creators sharing information about themselves to their followers and opening the floor to conversation such as these, and that’s only been amplified by the new #15minutes4me test becoming massively popular on the platform.

However, the 15 minute test isn’t actually available on TikTok itself. Here’s what you have to do to take the test — which shows scales for stress, anxiety and depression — and share it with your friends and followers on TikTok:

  1. Head over to 15minutes4me.com on your browser.
  2. Click ‘Free Test’.
  3. Answer 26 questions that ask about how you may or may not have felt in the past week, with multiple options for you to select what most accurately describes your feelings.
  4. You’ll be provided three scales, like the screenshot below, showing roughly how much you’re experiencing depression, anxiety and stress.
  5. If you wish to share it on TikTok, simply grab your own screenshot and post it on the app.
15minutes4me tiktok mental health trend
15minutes4me.com
The 15 minute test claims to show how much you’re experiencing depression, stress and anxiety.

That’s really all there is to it. It’s worth noting that this is in no way an official diagnosis of any mental health problems, and should not be treated as a substitute for visiting a doctor, especially if you feel like you’re suffering from any of the above issues.

The #15minutes4me hashtag on TikTok has already racked up over 1.2m views, with people sharing their results and discussing with others, offering a helping hand or someone to talk to to help each other out.

If you do think you’re suffering from any mental health problems, you should absolutely try talking to someone, be it a friend, partner, family or a doctor, but this test might be a good start to better help explain how you’re feeling to people who might not understand.

Charli D’Amelio responds to Zoe Laverne’s leaked shade recording

Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:39

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio and Zoe Laverne
Instagram: charlidamelio / zoexlaverne

Charli D’Amelio has been baffled by a leaked recording of Zoe Laverne saying she doesn’t like Charli and insulting her, with the D’Amelio sisters clapping back at Zoe on social media.

Charli D’Amelio is considered by many to be the queen of TikTok, and is on track to be the first person to reach 100 million followers on the app very soon. However, her huge success has led to a substantial amount of hate, and some of it has come from fellow TikTokers.

Zoe Laverne has stirred controversy in her own right, after a video emerged of the star kissing a 13-year-old boy emerged on social media, promptly leading to outrage. She has been very active on social media since, much to the frustration of many.

Zoe Laverne in an Instagram picture
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe Laverne has been under fire for supposedly joking about her recent controversies.

This isn’t the first time Zoe has been seen talking badly about Charli, as in July she was captured on tape crying about Charli surpassing her in followers, saying “I just want to prove to this b**ch that I am better than her.”

Zoe Laverne shady recording leaked

The rather one-sided clash has continued on, after an audio recording that seems to show Zoe insulting Charli behind her back. “If you’re gonna defend a f***ing stinky a** wh**e, don’t f***ing ring me in the car,” she began. “I’m not gonna sit in there, and act like I like Charli D’Amelio, okay?”

 

SWIPE

Charli and older sister Dixie quickly caught wind of the video posted to popular shade room tiktokroom, and called her out in a series of sarcastic comments that each have over 100,000 likes.

“Zoe Laverne, is this you?” Charli wrote, tagging the other TikToker directly. “Period Zoe, you tell them,” Dixie said.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio comment on the leaked Zoe Laverne audio
Instagram: charlidamelio / dixiedamelio
The pairs’ comments received a huge number of likes.

“It’s not that deep.” Zoe said, speaking about the incident on live. “I reached out to Charli and apologized to her. I sent her multiple paragraphs after paragraphs apologizing to her, and telling her that I’m sorry and that I didn’t mean what I said and that I was just mad.” Though according to Zoe, Charli left her on read.

 

#zoelaverne explains charli drama

When asked by Pap Galore why Charli thought the drama came about, she said, “I don’t know, like I literally have no idea. I don’t really know what happened, I have absolutely no idea. There’s nothing from my side, I don’t think. I don’t think I did anything.”

Topic starts at 1:24

The drama seems to have sprung from nowhere, and has clearly left Charli baffled as to why Zoe said such harsh things about her.