How to do TikTok’s Smoke Transition filter trick

The ‘Smoke Transition’ filter on TikTok has been making a comeback, with people using the effect to create the illusion that they’ve made random objects disappear.

There’s nothing TikTok loves more than a filter or effect, and they don’t shy away from creating some bizarre ones which end up going insanely viral across the app, even sometimes spreading on to other platforms.

From the Versailles Run effect to the Red and Blue filter, the app truly has it all, and users love getting creative with the countless features that they’ve brought to the platform.

The ‘Smoke Transition’ effect is the latest one to do the rounds on the app, making a comeback after it was popular several months ago, and people have enjoyed baffling their followers with a clever trick.

The filter casts a wave of animated smoke that covers the entire screen, blocking anything behind it.

There’s a range of possibilities in terms of how you can use this particular filter, but currently, the trend is making objects ‘disappear’ magically from in front of you.

How to do the smoke filter trick

Unlike some other trends, this trick is actually really simple to recreate once you know-how.

Launch TikTok Go to the Discover tab, and in the search bar type ‘Smoke Transition.’ Click on the effect, and then tap the record button. To give the illusion that something has disappeared, place an object in front of your camera. Tap the record button to start the effect, and pause once the smoke has covered the entire screen. Remove the object you want to disappear while keeping your camera in the same spot. Press record again and let the rest of the effect play, before clicking the tick to finish the video.

The effect seems to have confused some viewers, but fortunately, it’s remarkably easy to use.