How to do the finger paint heart trend on TikTok

TikTokers are loving the finger paint heart filter that’s going viral on the app, allowing people to draw on screen using a series of multi-colored heart emojis. Here’s how to try the trend for yourself.

TikTok is continuing to be the number one place to go to find the latest viral trends that are sweeping the internet, from bizarre challenges to popular dances.

Many of the platform’s most popular trends have started thanks to the huge number of filters and effects that are available on the app, allowing users to customize their videos, play games and quizzes, and create hilarious viral clips.

One of the more recent effects to sweep the platform is the finger paint heart filter. As the name suggests, this filter allows you to draw on the screen with multi-colored heart emojis using your finger.

People have been using the filter for multiple different trends. In one version, users draw hearts around certain letters to the tune of ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This,’ and in another, people challenge themselves to try and draw the straightest line possible.

How to get the finger paint heart filter on TikTok

If you want to join in on any of the trends that have been inspired by the finger paint heart filter, you can do so by accessing the effect from within the app. To get it, simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, press ‘Effects.’ Click on the magnifying glass, and type ‘Finger Paint s2.’ Tap on the filter of the same name, and tap on the screen again to go back to the camera. Use your finger to draw on the screen. The faster you draw, the more spaced out the hearts will be.

Videos participating in this trend are garnering millions of views and likes, and as the effect continues to get more popular, now could be the perfect time to join in.