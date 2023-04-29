How to do the Eye Color Chart trend on TikTok

People on TikTok are going viral by trying out the Eye Color Chart, which supposedly shows you what your real eye color is. Here’s everything to know about how to use the chart.

TikTok users are always curious to try out different filters and visual effects, and many go viral for recording and sharing their reactions to them.

The latest filter to take off on the social media app is the Eye Color Chart, which allows you to compare your own eyes to a chart of 15 different eye colors.

These range from red albino eyes to blue, grey, green, amber, brown and very dark brown including different hues of each. The chart is very specific and aims to reveal your true eye color.

People have been garnering thousands of views and likes for videos showing off their results. If you want to hop on the Eye Color Chart trend, here’s how to do it.

How to do TikTok’s Eye Color Chart trend

The filter is not available on the TikTok app. To do the viral trend, you will need to find the Eye Color Chart photo that everyone is using. You can do this by searching ‘TikTok Eye Color Chart’ into Google Images.

Once you’ve found the photo, which is a grid of different eyes and labels, save it to your camera roll. Then simply follow these steps:

Open TikTok. In the app’s search bar type ‘Green Screen Eyes.’ Click on the ‘Green Screen Eyes and Mouth’ effect.’ Tap ‘Use this Effect.’ Your recent camera roll photos will appear in small squares. Click on the Eye Color Chart picture. Press record and compare your eye to each color.

When the video is ready to go, you can post it on your feed for your friends and followers to see.

