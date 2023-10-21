How to do the creepy ‘stairway to heaven’ trend on TikTok

A new AI staircase filter is going viral on TikTok, as users claim it can predict how close you are to your death. Here’s how to do the eerie trend.

Short-form video app TikTok is always bubbling with new trends, challenges, and features that capture the attention and creativity of its users.

One of the latest trends that’s causing waves of intrigue is the AI ‘stairway to heaven’ filter. This eerie effect is going viral as it tells users how close to death they are based on a generated heavenly staircase.

The filter captures a picture of your room or surroundings, and once the photo is taken, AI technology processes the image and generates a celestial-looking staircase.

According to TikTokers, the length of the staircase symbolizes the predicted longevity of your life. A longer staircase supposedly indicates a longer lifespan, while a shorter one might suggest the opposite.

How to get the ‘stairway to heaven’ filter on TikTok

The AI ‘stairway to heaven’ filter is available right from the TikTok app, so if you want to try it out for yourself, here’s how to do it:

Open TikTok. Type “stairway to heaven filter” into the search bar. Select a video that features the ‘A Wink From Heaven’ effect. Once the video starts to play, you can find the filter name on the left corner of your screen. Click on it and you will be directed to the effect. Press ‘Create’ to take a picture of your room. You’ll now hear some heavenly music while you wait for your result to load.

If you want to try out more of TikTok's most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

