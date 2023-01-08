How to do the CapCut slow-mo edit trend on TikTok

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

TikTok users are going viral by trying out the viral slow-mo CapCut effect that turns any video into a dramatic edit — here’s how to try it on your own videos.

Many of the most viral videos on TikTok feature a range of different filters and effects that are available on the app.

A number of these effects come from CapCut, which is a video editing app owned by ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok.

Throughout December and January, people have been loving a CapCut effect that turns any video into a dramatic edit, with a slow-mo effect kicking in halfway through.

Users have been turning videos of themselves, friends, and celebrities into edits using this filter, garnering millions of likes as a result.

If you want to try it for yourself, here’s how.

How to do the CapCut slow-mo trend on TikTok

To get the CapCut filter for the slow-mo trend, you will first need to make sure that you have the CapCut app downloaded to your device. Once you have done that, do as follows:

Open TikTok. Find a video featuring this filter (such as the video above.) Above the username, click ‘CapCut | Try this template.’ Tap ‘Use template in CapCut.’ When CapCut opens, click ‘Use template’ on the pop-up of the filter. Tap the video you want to edit, then click ‘Preview.’ In the top right click ‘Add sound in TikTok.’ Once you’re on TikTok, select the sound you want to use, and post your video.

