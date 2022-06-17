How to delete DMs on Instagram

If you’re an Instagram user, you’ve probably sent a DM or two throughout your time on the app — but if you want to clear out some of the clutter, here’s how to delete Instagram DMs.

Instagram is one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, and for many years has been one of the first places people go to in order to update their friends and followers with the latest snaps from their life.

One of the most-used features on the app is undoubtedly the DM function, which stands for ‘direct message.’

This feature allows users to message each other privately, whether that’s to send a funny post they’ve seen, or to just have a conversation via text.

However, if you’ve got too many messages sitting in your inbox, you may want to sort through and delete some. Here’s how.

How to delete an Instagram message

When it comes to getting rid of messages from other people, the only way to do this is by deleting the conversation.

To do so, simply follow these steps:

Open Instagram. Go into your messages tab by clicking the icon in the top right corner. On iPhone, swipe left on, or on Android, tap and hold the conversation you want to delete. Click ‘Delete,’ then ‘Delete’ again to confirm.

It’s worth noting that deleting a conversation only deletes it for you, and other people in the conversation will still be able to see it.

In order delete an individual message you have sent, you can unsend it by holding down on the message you want to get rid of, and clicking ‘unsend.’

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

