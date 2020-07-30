How to compete in Mr Beast's $100,000 riddle challenge

YouTube star and viral philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is kicking off yet another insane challenge — this time, tasking competitors with solving the “hardest riddle the internet has ever seen” for a whopping $100k prize.

Mr Beast unveiled his latest challenge on July 29 in a cryptic Tweet, revealing that he’d spent the last 100 days working on a riddle that would stump the entire internet. In fact, he even boasted that players would have to be the “smartest man in the world” to crack the question.

That’s not all; the YouTuber warned those hoping to solve his riddle would have to clear their entire weekend, and clarified that he won’t be able to give players any hints (although he did attempt to “throw them off” by typing out the number 5 in a response).

For the last 100 days we’ve been making the hardest riddle the internet has ever seen and if you’re the first to solve it, you win $100,000 BUT I doubt anyone will. You’d have to be the smartest man in the world..



I’ll tweet the riddle tomorrow night ;) — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) July 29, 2020

Now, the day has finally come, and Mr Beast has finally unveiled the mysterious riddle.

What is Mr Beast’s riddle?

Donaldson published the highly-anticipated riddle in YouTube video on July 30, and it's safe to say that the elaborate scheme has everyone stumped.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZDUxJ-7Y4A

Thus far, no one has come out with a correct answer to the ongoing game — although the one lucky enough to solve it will get a hefty $100,000 prize as a reward.

Calling his challenge a “wild rollercoaster” and claiming he’d spent a ton of time into crafting the riddle, Mr Beast’s newest game already has the entire internet on the edges of their seats to see who actually manages to give the right answer.

How can you compete in the challenge?

It seems that, in order to complete the YouTuber's wild goose chase of a riddle, viewers will need to follow a series of 26 steps laid out in his chaotic July 30 video.

While much of the video appears like complete nonsense at a glance, Mr Beast made one thing clear; fans will need a combination of six yellow letters or numbers found throughout the riddle in order to cash in on the prize, which they will have to send to the influencer and his squad.

The YouTuber also cautioned players against calling any phone numbers found during their quest, instead clarifying that they will need to reach the numbers using an emulator he will provide.

What's the first step?

Luckily, Mr Beast led fans to the first step of his challenge in another YouTube video, which asks users to follow one working link out of ten other links posted in that video's description.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve the head-scratching puzzle? Try your luck and test your wits for the chance at scoring a huge cash prize from one of the net’s biggest YouTubers, but be warned — it’s no easy feat.