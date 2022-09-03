How to clear your YouTube history

It’s easy for both your YouTube watch history and search history to get cluttered, but clearing it is a pretty simple process. Here’s everything you need to know.

YouTube continues to be one of the main places people go to in order to consume a huge variety of content, with new users joining every day.

As you watch videos on YouTube, your activity will be logged by your search history and your watch history, which makes it easier to search for things again and helps the algorithm tailor recommended videos according to your tastes.

However, if you feel like your account is becoming cluttered, it’s simple to clear both your search and watch history — here’s how.

Unsplash: Azamat E There is a huge amount of content available to watch on YouTube.

How to delete YouTube watch history on desktop

Deleting your watch history from your desktop is simple — just do as follows:

Go to the YouTube homepage. Click on the three lines in the top left corner, and then click on ‘History.’ To delete individual videos, hover over the video you want to delete, and then click the ‘X’ button. On the right side of the screen, click ‘Clear all watch history’ to get rid of your entire history. You are also able to pause your watch history here.

How to delete YouTube search & watch history on mobile

From the YouTube app, you are able to easily delete both your search history and your watch history. Just follow these instructions:

Open the YouTube app. Click on your profile in the top right corner. Tap ‘Settings,’ then go into ‘History and Privacy.’ There, you can select from either ‘Clear watch history’ or ‘Clear search history.’ You can also opt to pause them both.

These steps make it easy for you to clear out your YouTube account when you feel like it’s getting too cluttered.