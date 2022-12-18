How to change your Snapchat wallpaper

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

Snapchat Plus users are now able to change the wallpaper behind their direct messages with friends, here’s everything to know about how to use the feature.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with millions of daily active users sending each other messages, videos, pictures, and more using the variety of available features.

Platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have a feature that allows you to change the background of your chats, which has proven to be very popular among users.

In December, Snapchat added a similar feature for Snapchat Plus users on the app, which allows them to change the backgrounds of their chats with friends.

If you want to use the feature, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat Snapchat is a popular place for people to chat with friends.

How to change your chat wallpaper on Snapchat

To change your wallpaper on Snapchat, you will first need to make sure you have Snapchat Plus. This paid subscription gives you access to a range of exclusive features. To get it, go to your profile and click on the Snapchat+ banner, before following the on-screen instructions.

After this, to change your chat wallpaper, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Go to your chat with one of your contacts, and click on their name to launch their profile. Scroll down to ‘Our Chat.’ Click on ‘Wallpaper,’ and select the one you want to use. You can select from some pre-made wallpapers under ‘For Us,’ or select from your Camera Roll.

Note: Both you and the other person will be able to see the wallpaper you select.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

