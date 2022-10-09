Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

If you have a new phone number, or just want to change the number associated with your TikTok account, doing so is simple. Here’s how to change your phone number on TikTok in 2022.

Short-form video platform TikTok is a hub of viral content, and as it continues to rise in popularity, more and more users are joining each day to make their own content, or browse the huge number of videos already available on the app.

Like many other social media apps, you can add your phone number to your account on TikTok. Your number can be used in a variety of ways on the platform, including to help you log in, for two-step verification, and to suggest your account to people you might know.

But if you get a new phone number, you’ll need to change the number associated with your TikTok account. Here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa TikTok is one of the world’s leading social media platforms.

How to change your phone number on TikTok

Changing your phone number on TikTok is simple, and it only takes a few steps. However, both your old and new number associated with your account must be active and verified as TikTok send codes to your device. Simply do as follows:

Open TikTok. Go to your profile. At the top of the page, tap the three lines, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Click ‘Account,’ then ‘Account information,’ then ‘Phone number.’ Tap ‘Change phone.’ Select ‘Use phone number’ to verify your identity, then enter the code sent to your original device. On the next screen, enter your new phone number, tap ‘Send code,’ then enter the code sent to your new device.

