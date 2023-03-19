How to cancel a Snapchat Plus subscription

Snapchat Plus is the premium subscription on the app which allows users access to various different exclusive features, but if you’ve decided you want to cancel your subscription to the service, here’s how to do it.

Snapchat is a popular way for friends to communicate with each other on social media, allowing users to send pictures, videos, and a range of other media to their contacts.

The app is free, but has a premium subscription called Snapchat Plus or Snapchat+ which allows people access to certain exclusive features.

However, if you have decided you are no longer interested in being a Snapchat Plus member, here’s how to cancel your subscription.

Snapchat continues to be popular among millions of users.

How to cancel Snapchat Plus subscription on iPhone

To cancel your Snapchat Plus subscription on iPhone, do as follows:

Open ‘Settings’ on your iPhone Click on your name Go to ‘Subscriptions,’ and select Snapchat+ Tap ‘Cancel Subscription’ (you may need to scroll)

How to cancel Snapchat Plus subscription on Android

To cancel your Snapchat+ subscription on Android, do as follows:

Go to your subscriptions in Google Play Select Snapchat+ Click ‘Cancel subscription.’ Follow the on-screen instructions

