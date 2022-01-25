How to buy Tana Mongeau’s Dizzy drink

YouTuber and influencer Tana Mongeau is gearing up to launch Dizzy, a new line of canned drinks. If you’re keen on sampling Tana’s beverage for yourself, here’s how you can get your hands on some.

Tana Mongeau rose to stardom as a YouTube star and has entered the world of entrepreneurism along the way with her increased popularity. Tana’s latest project marks a new chapter in the starlet’s career as she is set to launch her own drinks company.

With other creators such as Logan Paul and KSI getting into the same market, Tana is ready to join them.

Where to buy Tana Mongeau’s Dizzy drink

Tana Mongeau has begun teasing the launch of Dizzy, which will drop on January 26, 12PM PT / 8 PM GMT, over at the Dizzy website.

The YouTuber announced the drop of Dizzy via her Instagram: “R U READY FOR @drinkdizzy TO DROP IN 2 DAYS?”

According to the official Dizzy drink Instagram account, the drink is described as “canned wine that’s a little bit wild.”

The Dizzy website will prompt users to verify their age, with the playful tagline “are you old enough to get dizzy?”

The official website doesn’t contain any product images or specifics on flavors currently, but we can expect more information on the full Dizzy range to appear with the launch drop.

Tana’s career has been interesting to watch over the last few months, to say the least. After quitting the TV show Reality House over an expensive manicure, the content creator continues to entertain her legion of fans with haul videos and the like.