How to buy Addison Rae's ITEM Beauty makeup line

Addison Rae is more than a viral TikTok star; she’s even come out with her very own makeup line, just a few weeks after the release of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s own collaboration with Morphe, and we’ve got all the details you need to snag your fave products from your favorite TikToker.

While news surrounding Addison’s next venture — outside of her new podcast with her mother — has sparse, the influencer teased this upcoming project in a Tweet on July 27, posting a link to a website where users could enter their email to get “first dibs on something good.”

Touting the phrase “Confident, but not cocky,” fans were speculating everything from a future clothing line to perfume, but it turns out Rae had a totally different plan in mind.

What exactly is Addison’s new makeup line?

Instead, Rae is launching her very own makeup line. Dubbed ITEM Beauty, the project was created in collaboration with brand incubator Madeby Collective and IPSY — the very same brand famous for sending makeup samples to buyers in monthly bags.

As per a statement from the brand, ITEM beauty has been specifically made for Gen Z consumers, and features makeup products “infused with clean, science-backed ingredients.”

What will be included in Addison’s ITEM Beauty line?

Addison’s debut makeup collection includes six key products: Mascara, jelly eyeshadow, brightening powder, brow definer (we all know Addison loves the boy brow), lip oil, and a contour duo.

How expensive will ITEM Beauty be?

According to the line’s press release, items will range in price from $12 - $22 each:

Lash Snack lengthening mascara, $14 MSRP

Lid Glaze hydrating jelly eyeshadow, $14 MSRP

Powder Hour brightening powder, $22 MSRP

Cheek Money bronzer duo, $16 MSRP

Lip Quip lip oil, $12 MSRP

Brow Chow brow definer, $14 MSRP

Where can you buy ITEM beauty products?

ITEM Beauty officially launched on August 11 and is be available for purchase on ITEMbeauty.com.

“I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way,” Rae said of her new line. “...I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about—clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features. It’s about embracing all your imperfections because they all play a part in what makes you truly unique.”

Rae’s ITEM Beauty launch closely follows the D’Amelio sisters’ own collaboration with Morphe, in what was deemed a “natural” product line that fits the duo’s signature “no makeup, makeup” style.

With Addison making concentrated efforts to boost body positivity and healthy self-love to fans throughout her career, it stands to reason that her slogan for ITEM Beauty is “confident, but not cocky” — giving her viewers an exciting product line to look forward to as TikTok creators continue to dominate the social media scene.