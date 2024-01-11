Entertainment

How to become an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver: Application, salary, more

Christopher Baggett
Oscar Mayer wienermobiles at the Statue of LIbertyKraft Heinz

There is perhaps no more iconic car today than the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Featured in pop culture, commercials, and sketch comedy shows worldwide, the iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle rivals even Batman’s Batmobile for brand recognition.

The Wienermobile is a real-life phenomenon that has been seen driving from city to city since the 1930s, promoting Oscar Mayer hot dogs and other products. These days the Wienermobile is actually a fleet of vehicles, and that means the storied meat company needs a fleet of drivers.

That’s why Oscar Mayer is now offering up a unique opportunity: a career as a Wienermobile driver.

How to become an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Driver

The role of Oscar Mayer Hotdogger was posted on the job board of Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Oscar Mayer. Interested parties can apply for the position, which involves serving as a brand ambassador for the company.

According to the job posting, “the Hotdogger Program was designed to hire and develop top-talent, grow future leaders of the company, and create gamechangers, innovators, and cultural champions.”

As an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger, applicants are expected to carry out a one-year tour through America, where they’ll complete over 200 Oscar Mayer events, creating social media content along the way. They’ll also be expected to drive and maintain the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile salary, benefits & perks

Being a Hotdogger is a pretty interesting gig, but the salary may not live up to the expectations. The listed salary is a $35,600 base salary. It also includes a weekly allowance of $150 for meals & personal travel.

A fleet of Oscar Mayer WienermobilesKraft Heinz
The iconic Wienermobile has expanded over the years to include a fleet of vehicles.

Interestingly, the job does come with some solid benefits, including 18 days of PTO, full health benefits, and paid hotel expenses, perfect for a long life of driving a hot dog down the road.

Sadly, the listing does not say if it includes any free or discounted Oscar Mayer hot dogs.

