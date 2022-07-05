How to be part of Dixie D’Amelio’s next big music video

Virginia Glaze . 22 hours ago

Dixie D’Amelio is gearing up to film the music video for her song ‘Someone to Blame,’ and you could be part of it. Here’s how to participate.

Dixie D’Amelio is a TikTok star who’s making big waves in the music industry.

Boasting over 57 million followers, Dixie has transcended from full-time social media celebrity to singer, and is currently performing with Big Time Rush for their ‘Forever’ tour.

After scoring features with the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Diplo in the past, Dixie’s next big music video is for her song ‘Someone to Blame’ — and she’s inviting her fans to be part of it.

On July 5, Dixie announced that viewers have a chance to be featured in the music video… but not in the way they might think, at first.

Instead, it’s looking like fans’ videos and TikToks are getting the chance to shine, instead.

According to Dixie, viewers should recreate some of her own clips on the Videoleap app, which seems to be a collaboration for her ‘Someone to Blame’ video.

Videoleap describes itself as an “all-in-one social platform for video editing and sharing.” It’s essentially a tool to edit your videos for social media.

Here’s how fans can use the app to potentially get a spot in Dixie’s new music video:

Download the Videoleap app.

Remake one of her templates.

Share the creation using hashtag #videoleap.

“I can’t wait to see what you guys create,” Dixie said of the initiative.

This latest opportunity comes on the heels of Dixie’s latest album last month, from which she says she kept her past drama on TikTok drama far, far away.