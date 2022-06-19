On Instagram, you are able to easily display your pronouns in your bio using a specific feature within the app — here’s everything to know about adding pronouns on Instagram.

For many years now, Instagram has been one of the leading social media platforms, and one of the first places users go to share their favorite pictures and videos, and browse the huge amount of content on the app.

Your profile is the place where all your information is displayed, such as how many followers you have, how many people you follow, and how many posts you’ve made.

Your bio is the section to put any details you want people who are viewing your profile to know, and Instagram even added a pronouns feature that makes it easy to display that information to others.

Advertisement

Here’s how to add pronouns to your Instagram profile.

How to add pronouns on Instagram

You are able to add up to four pronouns to your profile using the app on Android and iPhone, and the process of adding them is pretty simple.

Read More: How to add pronouns on TikTok

To do so, simply follow these steps:

Open Instagram. Click on your icon in the bottom right corner to go to your profile. Tap ‘Edit profile.’ Click the ‘Pronouns’ field. Start typing your preferred pronouns, and select from the results. Tap the ‘X’ next to a pronoun if you want to delete it. Click the tick or ‘Done’ button, and then press it again to complete the process.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

How to link your Instagram account to TikTok | How to see your first-liked Instagram post | How to switch Instagram feed to chronological order | How to re-share a post to your Story on Instagram | How to make money on Instagram | How to hide likes on Instagram