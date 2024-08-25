Instagram users can now choose a song to play on their profiles, setting the mood for their page. Here’s how to add music to your Instagram profile.

On August 22, 2024, Instagram introduced a new feature allowing users to add music to their profiles, similar to MySpace in the early 2000s.

It gives users a fresh way to personalize their profiles by adding a song that reflects their current mood, personality, or vibe. The chosen song stays on the profile until the user decides to remove or replace it.

However, unlike MySpace, where songs would autoplay when someone visited a profile, Instagram’s approach is more subtle. Visitors to a profile with a song will have the option to play or pause the track, giving them control over the audio experience.

How to add music to Instagram profile

If you want to add a musical touch to your Instagram profile, here’s how to do it:

Open Instagram. Tap on the profile icon located in the bottom-right corner of the screen to open your profile. Press the ‘Edit Profile’ button, which you’ll find just below your bio and profile picture. In the ‘Edit Profile’ section, you’ll notice a new option labeled ‘Add Music.’ Tap on it to begin the process of adding a song to your profile. Instagram will present a library of songs, including popular tracks and trending hits. You can browse through this selection or use the search bar at the top to find a specific song or artist. After choosing your song, you’ll be able to pick a specific 15-second clip that will play on your profile. Instagram allows you to choose the exact part of the song that best represents you. Once you’re happy with your song choice and clip selection, tap ‘Done’ or ‘Save.’

Now, your profile has a personalized soundtrack that lets other users know more about your vibe as soon as they visit your page.

