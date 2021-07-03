How Sodapoppin had $25,000 stolen by small Twitch streamer finally revealed

In 2015, Sodapoppin was arguably the biggest name on Twitch. But, his fame and earnings that came with it were exploited by a small streamer, who he believed to be a friend, as they apparently stole $25,000 from him.

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris is still one of the most-followed streamers on Twitch today, but in 2015, when it was still a growing platform, he was right at the very top. He averaged over 20,000 concurrent viewers, which at the time, was almost unheard of for any other streamer bar a couple.

Just like today, in 2015 Chance lived with other streamers including his ex, LegendaryLea, Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom, and Malena. A smaller streamer known as MatthewJk also stayed with them, and allegedly abused the trust to steal tens of thousands.

Although Sodapoppin rarely spoke of the incident after it happened, Nick Polom explained how it went down in a stream on July 2.

Nmplol reveals how Sodapoppin was robbed

Explaining the story to Maya Higa, Polom and Malena retold how the small streamer bragged about paying for an expensive meal for the group, despite actually paying for it with Sodapoppin’s money.

After revealing the total amount stolen was $25,000, Nick explained “Chance at one point logged into his [PayPal on his iPad], and saved it.” It’s then alleged that Matthewjk “sent himself $25,000.”

However, despite initially considering legal action, Nick explains that because the thief then left the state, it would become a federal issue, and that the time and money spent fighting the situation could be more costly than the amount stolen.

Old Tweets and Reddit posts from Nick at the time shed more light on the situation. In one Tweet, from September 2015, Polom took aim at Matthewjk over the incident.

.@Matthewjk Jeez, with the amount of money you stole from Chance I would have thought you'd have built a better PC than that piece of shit. — Nick Polom (@nmplol) September 19, 2015

On Reddit, he clarified why he made the Tweet, saying: “I had enough of him tweeting about all these cases openings (500 cases like 5 different days) new PC parts and sh*t knowing full well he stole that money. Just had enough. Kid has no soul, when I asked him about it he didn’t even deny it, just wanted to know how we found out.

“Sad day Chance opens up the house to him and gets stabbed right in the back.”

Sodapoppin himself has rarely addressed the situation, outside of a Tweet also from September 2015, where he said he had all the necessary evidence to pursue charges.

Regarding money stolen from me, I have all the proof I need to press charges. I'll get more into detail once police stuff is FULLY handled. — Chance Morris 6’0” IQ 187 (@Sodapoppintv) September 20, 2015

However, it appears the case was never taken any further. Some Sodapoppin viewers claim that in streams, he has said that there is an arrest warrant out for the individual in a number of states.