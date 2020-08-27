How much was James Charles new mansion? YouTuber reveals insane refurb

Beauty YouTuber James Charles has finally revealed the incredible renovations to his new-build California house, in a tour of the 9,800 square foot property. But, how much did this mansion cost him?

Since his channel’s launch back in 2015, James has accumulated over 20 million subscribers, and has created his own apparel range and a palette with makeup giant Morphe as a result of his soaring success.

It’s no surprise then, that he has been able to rake in a high level of income from his various enterprises and buy a mansion in California for an eye-watering price, the first house he’s ever owned. He called his “biggest dream since I was a little kid.”

How much is James Charles' new house worth?

According to Dirt, the lot was purchased two years ago, the previous property demolished, and a brand new farmhouse-style mansion built in its place that was purchased by James in November of 2019.

Charles paid a whopping $7 million for the home, having moved out of his luxury rental – which he was paying $15,000 a month for.

Finally, after months of renovations, James has uploaded the first part of his long-awaited house tour, and the results of the redecoration are as stunning as expected.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prSxHZBY3CU

His living room features a grand piano, and a floor to ceiling black fireplace with a chandelier, which isn’t such a far walk from the wine cellar filled with bottles of Coca Cola.

The house is also full of framed photos that James himself took of a high school trip to South Africa, in a personal touch by interior design team Leclair Decor. James describes his work with the team as “one of the most rewarding partnerships [he has] ever had.”

Other rooms in the house include a fitting room, a huge walk-in closet, a double island kitchen and an incredible patio with a fireplace and outdoor furniture. Not to mention the teaser for the next section of the tour which includes a filming studio, a home cinema, and a swimming pool.

With the contents of the house so far, there's no doubt that part two will be just as, if not more, incredible.