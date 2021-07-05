Revealed: How much Pokimane’s insane custom gaming PC really costs

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys showed fans her gaming setup, including an up-close look at the insane NZXT BLD PC she’s been using for two years. Let’s take a look at what’s included, and how much it costs.

In light of moving out of her shared house with Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, Janet ‘xChocobars’ Rose, and Celine, Pokimane gave fans one last tour of her room and gaming set-up before she leaves the place for good.

Of course, it will all come with her, which is no surprise since her PC is almost on par with Dr Disrespect and Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek’s custom builds. But what does it include and how much is it really worth all put together?

Let’s break it all down.

Pokimane has two monitors, a BENQ ZOWIE XL254 240hz monitor for gaming, and a secondary one for other purposes.

In terms of peripherals, she also has two lights, a DSLR camera, a microphone, a GoXLR mixer, an Elgato Stream Deck, a HyperX Alloy Origins 60 keyboard, a “top secret” unreleased mouse, and a Hyper X Cloud Alpha headset.

However, the centerpiece of her setup is an NZXT BLD PC. Not only does it look insane, with a perfect blend of black and blue and tidy cable management. But it’s also packing some heat. Let’s take a look at what’s under the hood.

Pokimane’s NZXT BLD PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i9 9900k 8 Core Processor

MOBO: Asus Z390 Maximus Hero XI

GPU: MSI RTX 2080 TI Gaming X Trio

PSU: NZXT E850 Digital Power Supply

RAM: 32GB of Trident RGB RAM at 3600 Mhz

SSD (Main): Intel Optane 905P (960GB)

SSD (Secondary): Samsung 970 Evo 2TB M.2

Case: NZXT H500

CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken X72 Liquid Cooler

NZXT sponsor Pokimane, and naturally, that means they put it together for her. However, if you were to do it yourself, it would have cost $5,000 at the time.

Fortunately, it’s quite easy to do thanks to NZXT BLD, a convenient tool on their website that lets you select your chipset, budget, parts, and peripherals all online and have it delivered to your door.

PC’s like Pokimane’s don’t come cheap. But it’s an absolute beast of a unit that’s still going strong — with Twitch streaming — all these years later.