How much money is Nate Diaz making from Jake Paul fight?

As Nate Diaz gears up for his professional boxing debut against social media celeb Jake Paul, just how much money is the UFC veteran set to make?

After a triumphant final performance over Tony Ferguson to close out his UFC contract, Diaz, a free agent, has shifted his sights to the boxing world. In his professional debut, the Stockton Slapper will be standing across the ring from the younger Paul brother.

After months of back and forth, push is finally coming to shove on August 5 where the two will throw down in Dallas at a 185-pound catchweight.

But just how much money is Diaz set to take home for his first pro boxing contest? Here’s what we know about the reported Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight earnings.

How much is Nate Diaz making from the Jake Paul fight? Reported fight purse

Although a specific figure hasn’t been confirmed by the local athletic commission as is the norm, the earliest reports indicate Diaz is taking out a guaranteed $500,000 paycheck for his fight against Paul.

However, do take this early sum with a heaping serve of salt. After all, until made official by those involved in the event, no exact figure can be locked in. And furthermore, it’s worth bearing in mind this fight purse is purely that, a guaranteed figure for showing up on fight day. Diaz is certainly set to walk away with plenty of additional revenue on top.

From high-profile sponsors to a share in PPV and ticket sales, various streams of income are sure to pile up and give Diaz a final sum considerably higher than just the reported $500K fight purse.

Whether or not we’ll learn of this exact dollar amount at some stage down the line, is anyone’s guess for now.

If this early indication holds true, it could mark a slight decline in pay from the final UFC fight on Diaz’ contract, where he reportedly took home a guaranteed $750,000 for his performance against Tony Ferguson.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here as any further details surface on the fight purses for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing event.