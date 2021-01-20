Logo
How much money AFTV makes from Arsenal games on YouTube

Published: 20/Jan/2021 15:46

by Jacob Hale
Arsenal Fan TV robbie
Arsenal Fan TV

Arsenal Fan TV has become one of the most popular football channels on YouTube, with hilarious and emotional reactions to Arsenal FC’s biggest wins and shortcomings. By the sounds of it, they’re making a decent chunk of money, too.

AFTV features a group of big Arsenal fans as they seek to restore some of their former Premier League and European glory. Once one of the biggest sides in the world, Arsenal have slowly fallen to the wayside since the mid-2000s, and the fans are clearly exasperated.

Few more so than this group, though. Run by Robbie Lyle, you’ll often see Daniel ‘DT’ Turner, Taiwo ‘Ty’ Ogunlabi, Kelechi Anyikude, Lee Judges and Harry ‘White Yardie’ Gregory sharing their thoughts on Arsenal matches, with watchalongs and post-match reactions for fans to sink their teeth into.

Often the source of great memes, AFTV has slowly become a huge staple of football on YouTube, so much so that non-Arsenal fans will engage almost as much as Arsenal fans themselves.

Robbie Lyle Arsenal Fan TV emirates stadium
Instagram: crucialrobbie
Robbie Lyle is the genius behind Arsenal Fan TV.

Now, though, a new report claims to reveal how much money AFTV is making from YouTube ad revenue alone, and it’s jaw-dropping.

In a report on the top earning fan channels on YouTube, American Gambler has Arsenal Fan TV taking the top spot, and by some margin.

They claim that AFTV is pulling in an estimated $1.7m per year from YouTube adverts alone — so that doesn’t include sponsorships or partnerships or any other income stream. That narrows down to approximately $44,526 per Premier League game.

highest earning fan youtube channels AFTV
American Gambler
The 10 highest earning fan YouTube channels according to American Gambler.

In fact, so popular is AFTV that the report states they earn more than every other football fan channel on YouTube combined, with Manchester United’s The United Stand taking second place with just under $1.1m

So, if you’ve ever wondered why the main members of AFTV put themselves through the trauma each and every week, this probably gives you a slightly better idea.

Twitch streamer mortified after showing his embarrassing search history

Published: 20/Jan/2021 18:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Streamer reveals search history
Twitch/TisParker

A small Twitch streamer was left embarrassed out of his mind after he accidentally revealed his search history during a recent broadcast.

Anyone who has ever streamed on Twitch is probably aware of how easy it can be to leak personal information. Direct messages, emails, files – anything on your computer screen can potentially be seen if you’re not careful.

While most experienced streamers take precautions to prevent sensitive content from being broadcast to the masses, others have to learn the hard way. Such was the case with ‘TisParker’ who revealed some awkward search history.

During a January 19 broadcast, the 20-year-old streamer clicked on the search bar in his web browser before taking a sip of his caffeinated beverage and cleaning his glasses.

Streamer shows search history
Twitch/TisParker
Your search history is showing!

As this was going on, the seemingly oblivious streamer didn’t realize his search history was showing up, with the first query being “can you have sex in your car without breaking the law.”

The embarrassing search was spotted by viewers in TisParker’s chat who alerted the streamer.

“Search history, Parker!” he read before realizing what he had done.

He let out a soft gasp, closed the tab, and covered his mouth, clearly mortified by what he had allowed everyone watching to see.

For his part, however, the streamer was a good sport and laughed at his own misfortune. “MonkaS,” he said, referencing the sweaty pepe emote. “This is why we don’t Google stuff.”

Unfortunately, Parker deleted the rest of the VOD so we don’t know what else he had to say about revealing the search history, but judging by his reaction, he will be extra careful from this point on.

TisParker laughing on stream
Twitch/TisParker
The streamer laughed off the awkwardness.

Of course, he is hardly the first streamer to show of their search history on stream. As Dexerto previously reported, Overwatch streamer ToxikLlama accidentally showed some awkward YouTube anime searches.

Given the content of both searches, it’s safe to say that although Parker’s was awkward, it could have been a lot worse. Just something to keep in mind for any aspiring streamers out there.