The luxurious super yachts are the real shining stars of Bravo TV’s Below Deck franchise — but how much does a Below Deck charter cost?

Since it launched in 2013, Below Deck has been captivating viewers around the world by offering a peek into life on board multi-million dollar luxury charter yachts.

The reality TV franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs, including Below Deck: Mediterranean, Below Deck: Down Under, and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, which have all become popular in their own right.

Each season follows crew members on various different yachts during charter season, and every episode is filled with drama, storylines, and iconic moments.

The show is currently airing its 10th season, which began in November 2022, and many fans can’t help but to wonder how much a Below Deck charter costs. Here’s everything you need to know.

How much Below Deck charter costs

The yachts featured on the shows are usually worth around $15 to $20 million, with Below Deck Mediterranean’s Sirocco ringing in at over a whopping $18.5 million.

According to a yacht site, My Seanna, which appeared on seasons six and eight of Below Deck: Mediterranean, had the most expensive weekly rental cost starting at $300,000.

Motor Yacht Valor, which has been in multiples series, costs a minimum of $168,000 per week, while Eros is slightly more expensive at $175,000.

Honor costs $186,000 for a week, while older and smaller boat Ohana, from season 2, is the cheapest at $140,000.

Producer and creator Mark Cronin confirmed that guests get a 50 percent discount on the three-day charters, and their airfare is covered by production. However, the guests are responsible for paying the tips at the end, which are supposed to be 15 to 20 percent of the total real cost of the charter.

