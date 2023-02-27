How much do Below Deck crew make?

Below Deck cast members have been putting in work to ensure their guests get the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime. Here’s everything to know about how much the crew make.

Below Deck is a popular reality TV franchise that features long-time and new crew members on various different yachts during charter season.

Since premiering on Bravo in 2013, the series has gone on to have a number of spin-offs, including Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Over the years, many fans have been curious as to how much the cast makes, both for being part of the show and for their regular crew duties.

The duties includes abiding by the guests’ every demand, while cooking, serving, cleaning, entertaining and keeping the passengers safe. Here’s everything to know about how much the Below Deck crew make.

How much Below Deck crew make

Per Refinery 29 and Crewfinders, a second and third steward(ess) on a yacht the size of My Seanna would earn an average of about $5,000 per month. Meanwhile, a chief steward(ess) like Kate Chastain will be taking home around $5,500 to $6,000 a month.

As for the chef, such as Below Deck alum Chef Ben Robinson, they make about $7,000 to $10,000 a month, depending on experience and training.

The deckhands usually make around $3,500-$4,500 a month, while a bosun would nab approximately $5,000 a month.

The Captain of the boat is the highest earner, making between $150,000 to $210,000 a year working on a 185-foot superyacht like Captain Lee’s My Seanna.

However, after adding on tips, a Captain can reportedly make up to $100,000 on top of the salary they are getting if they charter their yacht for the full year.

The crew also receives a small extra fee for being part of the TV show. While the exact number is unknown, fans believe it’s at least a few thousand dollars an episode.

