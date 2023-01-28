Winter Love Island UK 2023 is in full swing, but how many seasons of the hit reality dating show aired before this one? Here’s everything to know about how many seasons of Love Island UK there are.

Love Island as we know it now is a revival of a celebrity series of the same name, which aired for two seasons in 2005 and 2006. The new version began in 2015 with members of the public instead of celebrities, and since then, viewers have regularly been entertained with weeks of romance and drama in the sun.

The show sees a number of singles enter a luxury villa with the hopes of finding love. Contestants regularly participate in ‘recouplings,’ and those not coupled up with another person are vulnerable to being dumped from the island.

The franchise is enormously popular around the world, and has spawned hundreds of hilarious and dramatic moments, and created celebrities out of some of the contestants who appeared on the show.

But how many seasons of the UK show have there been so far?

ITV2 Love Island UK is currently airing its winter 2023 series.

How many seasons of Love Island UK are there?

Love Island UK is currently airing its ninth season at the time of writing. There are eight complete seasons prior to that, the first of which began in 2015.

While most of the seasons have taken place in the summer, the show did its first winter series in 2020 in Cape Town, with season 9 being the second winter series.

The UK series of Love Island is so popular that it went on to spawn a whole franchise of shows across the world, with the US and Australia being just two of the countries that have their own version of the show.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

