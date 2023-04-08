How long are the dates on Love is Blind?

While watching Love is Blind, many viewers have wondered how long the dates between contestants last — if you’re wondering the same thing, here’s everything you need to know.

Love is Blind is a hugely popular reality dating show which sees a group of contestants getting to know each other without seeing each other face to face initially.

Each cast member is placed in purpose-built pods, where they can go on dates with other people and communicate with them through a speaker. Engaged couples can leave the pods and finally see each other in person.

If you’re curious about how long these dates last, here’s everything you need to know.

YouTube: Netflix Netflix’s Love is Blind is very popular among many viewers.

Initially, in the pod stage of the show, contestants get to know each other through a speed dating format. These dates reportedly last around 15 minutes.

As the show progresses, people are permitted to have longer dates. Season 2 contestant Kyle Abrams told Distractify the dates can go on to last for 3-4 hours. This is all while remaining in their purpose-built pods.

The pod stage of the show lasts 10 days, and after that, engaged couples will continue to get to know each other after finally meeting face-to-face.

Season 4 of the show began on March 24, with new episodes dropping each Friday. Fans are loving watching all of the romance and drama that comes from each episode.

