How ASMR YouTubers are making millions: ASMR rich list revealed

ASMR used to be a niche corner of the internet where a small community discovered that certain sounds gave them a physical sensation. Now influencers in this field are making millions.

In the last few years, ASMR has rapidly grown into a huge internet phenomenon. Millions of people were quickly mesmerized by watching videos of people whispering into a microphone and crackling newspaper. Why? Because people discovered it gave them a tingly, pleasurable sensation.

Advertisement

ASMR stands for audio sensory meridian response and affects such a large number of people that it has grown from a fad, into something far more substantial. YouTube ASMRtists will use roleplay such as hairdressing, sitting in a movie theater, or having coffee with a friend, or they will use different sounds such as running their fingers over the bristles over a hairbrush or tapping on a table.

This side of the internet has only grown, to the point where ASMR influencers are now millionaires. The highest-earning YouTuber in this community is 21-year-old Jane ASMR, from South Korea, who has 8.68 million subscribers and makes more than half a million per month. Hongyu ASMR (4.57 million subscribers) from South Korea makes $3.6 million a year, and Zach Choi (9.21 million subscribers) from the US makes $3.5 million a year. Of the top 25 ASMRtists ranked by earning, the average salary is $1.2 million per year.

Advertisement

ASMR YouTuber LifewithMak became a sensation after her sassy and unusual ASMR videos went viral. At the height of her fame, Makenna was able to rake in more than 12 million views on a video where she chewed on whole pieces of honeycomb. At the time, SocialBlade projected that she could earn $1000 in a single day.

Stats from a report by OnlineMattressReport list the top earners in the ASMR entertainment industry.

Why are they so popular?

One factor that allows single ASMRtists to grow so big is the fact that “brain tingles” transcend the language barrier. Viewers don’t need to understand the words to get the same tingling effect.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UYelSOSo3Q

The phenomenon is truly global. The top three most subscribed ASMRtists are Ice cream rolls, Zach Choi, and Jane ASMR who come from Germany, USA, and South Korea. Other creators who earn the most come from all over the world including Canada, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Australia.

Read more: LoL streamer Hashinshin denies grooming allegations as Voyboy speaks out

But the highest view counts come from Brunei, where people are three times more likely to search for these types of videos than any other country in the world. Other countries who search the most include Sweden, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand, and France.

As long as ASMR continues to affect people in this way, it won’t be going away any time soon. So if you’re looking for a quick buck, this is your sign.