How a Quibi clip tricked TikTok into thinking a teen was dying - Dexerto

While Twitch might be known for huge names like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, there are a slew of rising streamers in its ranks that have kicked up their content in massive ways over the course of 2019.

You may have heard of a few of them: whether through browsing sites like live stream fails or by reading our news articles on Dexerto, these creators have made huge names for themselves amid Twitch’s top talent, amassing their own followings due to their hard work and dedication.

#5 – AverageHarry

With a follower change of 27,583 at the time of writing (November 2020), AverageHarry is definitely one to watch as a rising streamer from Twitch.

"Look at that kid!" IRL Twitch streamer @harrybutaverage was mortified after strangers randomly laughed at him

On October 27, 2020, Harry, who plays a variety of games and streams vlog-style content IRL was hanging out on Twitch with his community under the ‘Just Chatting’ category.

A group of passersby started laughing at him for what we can only assume was him streaming in public. Harry said while live with his viewers that, “they looked at me and just laughed” as we see the perpetrators walk past him and down a corridor.

This might have worked out in his favor, though, as since the stream, the Twitch clip has amassed over 215,000 views. Pretty impressive for a rising streamer.On the day before the clip, he had 5,467 followers. As of today, he has 35,920. That’s an insane amount of growth.

#4 – SallyIsADog

With a huge trajectory of growth from over 14,000 followers in August, to now sitting at over 108,000, Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf has seen a quick rise of his presence in this gaming space.

With more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok as of the posting of this article, this content creator specializes in CoD tips and tricks. Recently speaking to Dexerto about this growth, SallyIsADog broke down his rapid success.

“There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”

His namesake of Sally is actually the name of his real-life pet dog. Sally, Kevin and his wife all reside in Washington, and said that Sally needs to be reminded of the fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person.

So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’” and said that he liked how that sounded, choosing to adopt it as his online moniker. With CoD content being the focus of his Twitch streaming, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the way, his content is surely set to only grow further.

#3 – BotezLive

With chess’ popularity on the streaming platform seeing a boom, professional players are seeing huge growth in their following. BotezLive is a fast-growing live chess show hosted by sisters Alexandra (25) and Andrea (18). They are represented by Team Canada in international events, and both grew up playing chess competitively.

"This is how you play chess, buddy"

Sitting currently at over 410,000 subscribers, the two sisters have gained just shy of 100,000 followers since August 2020. Playing a variety of popular game such as Among Us and Valorant, the two sisters also play virtual chess with fellow content creators in their streams.

The chess community can often seem hard to enter into with a casual audiences, but the sisters’ welcoming environment is a refreshing change to that view. They’ve played with and tutored fellow big names such as Poker pro Dan Smith, and Hafthor “the Mountain” Bjornsson.

With their welcoming atmosphere and focus on chess and variety of video game streams, the Botez sisters are two rising streamers to keep an eye on.

#2 – JustaMinx

Minx’s fame came from the Austin Show (Formerly Rajjchellor) as a guest. She gained popularity due to her honesty willing to do pretty much anything, and say whatever it is that she’s thinking. With her Twitch about reading, “Bad at video games but laughs a lot”, it’s no surprise that JustaMinx’s content is blowing up as entertainment online.

With a focus on variety content streams, hanging out on ‘Just Chatting’ and a heavy focus on cosplay such as Harley Quinn and Wednesday Addams, Minx’s channel is a fantastic one to watch.

Her channel has seen huge growth since August 2020, rocketing from 180,000 to 492,000 in just under 3 months. As of November 2020, her TikTok has over 3.2 million likes and over 300k followers. She’s definitely a rising Twitch streamer to watch.

#1 – Sykkuno

Sykkuno is a former League YouTuber with over 1.3m Subscribers. The content creator got slightly popular about 7 years ago before then disappearng. A friend of musician and fellow content creator, Lilypichu.

Half-Vietnamese, half-Chinese streamer Sykkuno’s Twitch exploded in growth due to the current rocketing (excuse the pun) popularity of Among Us.

A very shy streamer with a very unique voice and persona, (he is very reminiscent of an anime character, but in real life) he loves to say he is just a small streamer for fun, and is incredibly humble despite his phenomenal view count. He currently lives with content creator group OfflineTV but isn’t a member.

With a growing trajectory of over 800,000 followers in under 4 months, Sykkuno is definitely one to watch.

Here ends our list of the top 5 rising Twitch streamers. Was there anyone we missed? Who is your personal pick for the number one spot in the upcoming Twitch talent?