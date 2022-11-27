Hooters waitresses go viral on TikTok for ‘cringe’ song performance

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Hooters staff went viral on TikTok after they started singing and dancing in front of confused diners at a new restaurant in the UK.

In a one-minute clip, which garnered over 1.5 million views, waitresses were seen serenading customers eating in at the new Hooters venue in Liverpool, northern England.

The clip showed the girls gathered around a few tables, as they donned orange shorts and white tank tops featuring the company logo.

During service at the restaurant, the waitresses stopped mid-service to abruptly sing their own rendition of AC/DC’s ‘You Shook Me All Night Long.’

The servers then began clapping their hands while busting out choreographed dance moves, as diners looked baffled and confused about the sudden performance.

Hooters waitresses’ performance leave TikTok viewers cringing

Many TikTok users called the song performance “cringe” and “awkward,” saying they experienced second-hand embarassment while watching it.

“Omg this has made me turn inside out from awkwardness. I’m now on the floor in a ball,” one wrote.

“This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” another claimed. “I would want to leave.”

“Nope I’d be getting up and walking straight out if I witnessed this,” a third commented.

“Rather eat my dinner in silence than have them screeching at me,” someone else shared.

Others were confused as to why the Scouse waitresses were singing in American accents.

“As in Liverpool UK?! So why do they all have American accents?” one user asked. “Do they get told they have to sing in an American accent?” another questioned.

The diner who shared the viral TikTok defended the Hooters girls in the comments, writing, “There’s some boring people. There’s nothing wrong [with] enjoying yourself when at work. Go girls.”

