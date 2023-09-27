Homeless man banned from begging after making over $20k a year outside McDonald’s

A homeless man has been banned from begging for money by a UK judge after it was revealed he makes over $20k a year outside of his local McDonald’s.

In big cities across the world, it’s not uncommon to encounter people asking for money outside of a popular restaurant or gas station.

UK-based James Chamber has made a fair amount of money asking for things outside of his local McDonald’s restaurant, making over $20,000 a year from locals.

Article continues after ad

However, a judge has banned him from asking people for money in the city’s center after the man was sent to court.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: emil huang

Homeless man banned from begging after making over $20k

According to a report from Mirror, the man was handed a criminal behavior order that prohibits him from “sitting on the floor or otherwise placing himself in a position to gather money.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The report also states that Chambers has been banned from approaching anyone to ask for money or goods within the city’s boundaries.

Article continues after ad

One of the officers in the area had this to say about the situation: “We keep a continued watch of people who we have issued CBOs for, in partnership with the City of Lincoln Council, and we proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to stay clear of their offending, and are more able to report an incident if one occurs. If you have an incident you feel needs police attention, please contact us on 101.”

Article continues after ad

It was found that James Chambers was making over $70 a day while begging for money, bringing home over $20k a year in the process. On top of his three-year CBO, he was given a one year “conditional discharge” that could land him in jail for up to five years if he were to beg within the city limits.