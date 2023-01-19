Hololive’s Amelia Watson releases first original song and her own game

Hololive EN star Amelia Watson has fully released her very first original song, accompanied by a complete video game for fans to play too.

Debuting back in 2020, Amelia Watson, also known as Watson Amelia or just Ame, has become one of the leading Hololive EN stars, fast approaching 2 million YouTube subscribers.

Although she’s always expressed an interest in music, including karaoke streams and some covers in the past, Ame hadn’t taken the plunge with her own original track, until now.

Earlier in January, she revealed her first original song was on the way, and hyped fans up with a short preview. The full song, and an accompanying game, is now available.

Watson Amelia’s drops first song: Chiku Taku

Released to much fanfare on January 18, Ame’s song, Chika Taku (チクタク), which translates to tick tock, has racked up over 200,000 views on the music video already.

But, it’s not just the song that has been released. An official ‘Chiku Taku’ game is also set to release, although it’s not playable at the time of writing.

Amelia has confirmed it will be available very soon, and you can play on her website here. Details on the game are limited, but expect it to be a platform like demonstrated in the music video.

The exact release time is unclear but Amelia confirmed it would be the “next day or so” on January 18.

You can catch Amelia’s regular streams on her YouTube channel.