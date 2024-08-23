Hololive VTubers doxxed after “disastrous” mobile app launch

Hololive finally launched its highly anticipated mobile app to international audiences, but a big oversight resulted in malicious users doxxing the agency’s talents.

Holoplus’ worldwide release introduced the community app to the world for the first time on August 22. This included a community tab where fans can freely post about Hololive and share content related to its members and events.

However, this section was unmoderated at launch, resulting in users sharing posts doxxing the identities of Hololive VTubers. Equally, the app was flooded with unfiltered mature content, despite the app only being restricted to ages 13 and up.

Holoplus was also released with no spam prevention, so a single user could share the same post repeatedly with no consequences. This oversight, along with the lack of moderation, caused the community tab to be filled with controversial content.

Hololive Holoplus was made available globally after months of beta testing.

Fans were quick to voice their concerns on Reddit, with one user expressing, “I’m not really sure what Cover expected by releasing this app to the public in this state,” before later describing it as an “absolutely disastrous launch.”

Others brought light to the most problematic content on the platform, sharing, “Saw a post literally doxing all of EN,” and “Some dude just straight up posted IRL photos of the talents. That’s f**ked.”

In response, Hololive temporarily blocked all users from posting community content in the early hours of August 23. This ban was later lifted, with any offending content being removed.

Since this change, Holoplus’ community tab has been moderated, and posts that don’t follow the terms of service have been deleted. That includes, but is not limited to, discriminatory expressions, criminal acts, and any acts that can be viewed as harmful to the company or its talents.

If you want to try out the global version of Holoplus, it can be downloaded for free on either the App Store or Google Play Store. However, it is not currently available in Europe or the UK, with developer Cover Inc. actively working on bringing the app to these regions.