Hololive reveals Pokemon Unite World Tournament event featuring 15 talents

Cover Corporation has announced that it will host the Pokemon Unite World Tournament on August 10, a promotional event featuring 15 Hololive Vtubers across multiple branches.

Several Vtuber agencies have grown to the point where the gaming industry’s biggest players are eager to work with them. Arguably no group benefits from this more than Hololive which recently saw the arrival of Advent on July 29.

In April 2023, a handful of its talents became captains for a day as part of a World of Warships collab. This was followed by partnerships with Aniplus, Tokyo Otaku Mode, Hyte, and VRChat.

Now Hololive has revealed its latest joint effort and it’s arguably the agency’s most notable yet.

Pokemon Unite World Tournament to have 15 Hololive Vtubers

Hololive will host the Pokemon Unite World Tournament on August 10 at 12 PM JST with 15 of its talents taking part. That includes five Vtubers each from its original, ID, and EN branches.

This event is being hosted in collaboration with The Pokemon Company to promote the Pokemon Unite category of this year’s Pokemon World Championships which will be held from August 11 to August 13.

The winning team will be rewarded with Pokemon Unite WCS 2023 official uniforms, 2D trophies with Pokemon motifs, and some plushies.

As is standard in Pokemon Unite each team will be made up of five players. The three teams are as follows:

hololive hololive English hololive Indonesia Shirakami Fubuki Mori Calliope Kureiji Ollie Murasaki Shion Takanashi Kiara Anya Melfissa Nekomata Okayu Watson Amelia Pavlovia Reine Usada Pekora IRyS Kaela Kovalskia Momosuzu Nene Ceres Fauna Kobo Kanaeru

How to watch Hololive Pokemon Unite World Tournament

All fifteen participating Vtubers will be streaming their perspective of the tournament on their own channels. Their streams will begin shortly before the start time on August 10 at 12 PM JST.

Some international viewers should be aware that although the event begins on August 10 in Japan, it will begin the day before on August 9 in certain time zones.

While the tournament is unlikely to produce top-level play it should be good fun. This event also has the potential to get Hololive fans interested in competitive Pokemon and could serve as an effective entry point into the scene.