Hololive terminates Uruha Rushia’s contract for leaking private information

Hololive has parted ways with star VTuber Uruha Rushia on February 23, terminating her contract immediately. Cover Corp claimed Rushia “violated her contract by leaking information…and caused the company to suffer reputational damage.”

Uruha Rushia was one of Hololive’s biggest VTubers with nearly 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. However, the necromancer has been fired from the star VTuber group, effective immediately, on February 23.

Cover Corp, the parent company of Hololive, claimed “it has been apparent for some time that she has been distributing false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters.”

“We were able to confirm that she engaged in acts that: violated her contract by leaking information that she acquired from the company… and caused the company to suffer reputational damage, such as by publicizing falsehoods to various related parties,” they stated.

“As a result, we, as a company, have determined that it has become difficult to continue managing and supporting her and have elected to make this decision.”

Cover Corp did not state exactly what information was leaked that led to Rushia’s dismissal.

On top of all activities being canceled, Uruha Rushia’s YouTube channel will be removed in March, deleting all her videos. They will not be archiving the channel like they did for Kiryu Coco, who graduated in July 2021.

Notice regarding Termination of Our Contract with “Uruha Rushia” English: https://t.co/5TMlIsJt4W

Japanese: https://t.co/IFRGdcKbuy — hololive Official (@hololive_En) February 24, 2022

Rushia has not made a statement herself on her termination. Her last tweet was made on February 14, in which she apologized for rumors regarding a potential relationship with popular musician ‘Mafumafu’ floating around.

Her last stream was on February 6.

Fans who purchased merchandise as part of her recent birthday promotion in January 2022 will also be refunded.

Hololive will be working with other talents “on compliance matters so that similar incidents do not happen in the future.”