What is Hololive Omen? New English generation of VTubers debuting soon

Hololive is set to get a second English generation of VTubers any day now. The recent Hololive Omen trailer is hyping fans up for a big reveal ahead of the first generation’s one-year anniversary. Here’s what we know so far.

Hololive continues to explode in the VTuber world. Not only has it taken over YouTube, but the idols have broken out into the musical and gaming worlds too.

Now, their reach is set to expand with the debut of the second generation of English idols. Recent trailers and teasers have hyped up the five new VTubers, and it’s got fans excited.

Hololive Omen teaser hypes up five new English VTubers

The two-minute trailer, titled Omen, follows an earlier teaser back in August called Prelude. It alludes to the core concepts Hololive’s next idols will be based around; the “birth of civilization.”

Each of the five avatars shown aligns with one of the values: Space, Time, Civilization, Nature, and Chaos.

The Omen trailer, voiced by recently-debuted Hololive member IRyS, explains the conflict between the five values after the creation of the world by the Gods.

“As Civilization was not built by the gods, no Order could be found among. Disorder occurred once more. Civilization corrupted Nature,” she said.

“With the birth of Civilization, Time gained extensive power. Time bound all living beings with shackles, dominating them diabolically. Space and time have long since confronted one another for ages past. Space couldn’t not agree with time’s tyranny, and a devastating conflict commenced.”

The Gods then created the five avatars representing each value on the Council of Providence. Those five avatars are likely to be the next generation of English VTubers in Hololive.

Hololive Omen VTuber debut date

While the teasers have certainly set up the launch of the next generation of Hololive VTubers, their debut date isn’t known.

For reference, Hololive’s first English generation, Myth, launched in September 2020. With the one-year anniversary (September 12) fast approaching, that remains a likely candidate for the second-gen launch.

A new trailer should be dropping soon ahead of the Omen launch with more details on the idols themselves, so keep an eye out.