Hololive EN’s Myth celebrate second anniversary with insane 360 camera stream

Hololive EN is now two as Generation 1, Myth, celebrated their second anniversary on September 13. Amelia Watson put together an insane 360-degree camera stream for fans as they played games, performed songs, and thanked viewers for their support.

It’s hard to believe Hololive only broke into the English market two years ago. Since coming onto the scene Myth ⁠— featuring Gawr Gura, Mori Calliope, Ninomae Ina’nis, Takanashi Kiara, and Amelia Watson ⁠— has become the premier VTubing branch globally.

In those two years, every single member has succeeded in their own ways. Whether it be Mori Calliope’s mega concerts, or Gura’s record-breaking growth, or even the Aniplus cafe collab more recently bringing the group to life in Korea with Kiara visiting; they’re all thriving.

They’ve done so through a mix of personality and innovation with a ton of hard work, and all that was on show during the group’s second anniversary on September 13.

The five Myth VTubers got together with their 3D low-poly outfits ⁠— a graphical upgrade on the smol models for their first anniversary ⁠— and hung out on stage for two hours with fans. Viewers could track the action thanks to a 360-degree camera set up by Watson.

“It’s something I don’t think a lot of people have tried in terms of VTubing,” she said, “so I thought it would be good to experiment a little bit. It was a bit scary because maybe it would fail or it would look super sh*tty, but it seems like you guys enjoyed it.”

The stream featured plenty of shenanigans, from a game of “Kiara says” where they all failed miserably, to a concert where each member performed some of their iconic songs. Ultimately though it was a celebration of the last two years as they shared memories.

“It just flew by,” Kiara reflected. “In the beginning, I didn’t think I’d stream so much and I wouldn’t be here for two years. I was like ‘okay three streams per week, alright I think I can do that’ and now I’m doing a million streams a week.

“It’s been so much fun that every day goes by in a blink of an eye, and then the next day, and then suddenly it was our one-year anniversary and now it’s our second.”

Alongside the group anniversary, each of the Myth VTubers will celebrate their individual anniversaries on their own channels across the week. Hololive has also released limited-time merch fans can pick up for the occasion, and there’s plenty more big announcements to come — including a new group song, Non Fiction.

Now the prep begins for next year’s anniversary which will once again one-up the last effort, and Calli already has some ideas: “It’s like we’re evolving like Pokemon. First year we were smols, then we were low-poly models, next year we’ll be full 3D ⁠— I hope.”